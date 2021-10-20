CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdVjo_0cXUzxRi00

Britain agreed to a trade deal with New Zealand on Wednesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union.

The deal was cemented in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, after 16 months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.

The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and Vietnam, had GDP of 8.4 trillion pounds ($11.6 trillion) in 2020.

“This is a great trade deal for the United Kingdom, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and furthering our ties with the Indo-Pacific,’’ Johnson said. “It will benefit businesses and consumers across the country, cutting costs for exporters and opening up access for our workers.''

In New Zealand, where it was Thursday when the announcement came, Ardern said the deal was among the best ever achieved by New Zealand and would boost the nation's economy by about 1 billion New Zealand dollars ($720 million) as it opens the way for more sales of the country's wine, butter, cheese and beef.

“This is a historic but substantial deal and it's been achieved basically in a year,” Ardern said. “That has never been done before.”

Trade officials in the U.K. trumpeted the benefits of the deal, declaring that sauvignon blanc wine, Manuka honey and kiwi fruit from New Zealand would be cheaper for British consumers. Clothing, buses and bulldozers will also no longer face tariffs.

British farmers expressed disquiet, however, saying the deal, together with another signed with Australia earlier this year, would mean significant extra volumes of imported food at a time when labor shortages and rising costs are already hurting many U.K. farmers.

“This could damage the viability of many British farms in the years ahead, to the detriment of the public, who want more British food on their shelves, and to the detriment of our rural communities and cherished farmed landscapes,'' National Farmers Union President Minette Batters said.

“Instead of repeating the refrain that these deals will be good for British agriculture, our government now needs to explain how these deals will tangibly benefit farming, the future of food production and the high standards that go along with it on these shores,” Batters said.

Asked if the deal meant New Zealand would be less reliant on China for its exports, Ardern said diversification would improve options and resilience for its exporters.

There remain some hurt feelings in New Zealand after Britain joined what was then the European Economic Community back in 1973, leaving many New Zealand exporters feeling abandoned.

Ardern said the new deal meant that perhaps it was time to draw a line under that period of history.

Some of the details of the deal are still being finalized, and officials expect it to come into effect next year.

Johnson’s Conservative government has been focused on negotiating free trade deals around the world in an effort to boost economic growth following Brexit. The biggest prize would be a trade deal with the United States, although a deal with America seems far off.

———

Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand.

———

Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments in Britain at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Old wine in new bottles – why the NZ-UK free trade agreement fails to confront the challenges of a post-COVID world

When the sales pitch for a free trade agreement is that “British consumers will enjoy more affordable Marlborough sauvignon blanc, mānuka honey and kiwifruit, while Kiwis enjoy the benefit from cheaper gin, chocolate, clothing and buses”, you know this is hardly the deal of the century. Indeed, the New Zealand-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA) announced last Thursday would cause barely a blip on the radar of either country’s GDP – in New Zealand’s case, using the most optimistic projections, less than 0.3% of GDP in 15 years’ time. Of course, there is more to it than that. Notably, it will...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Amazon strikes deal with UK spy agencies to host classified material

Britain’s spy agencies have struck a deal with Amazon that would see the company’s cloud computing host classified material, it has been reported. The agreement aims to improve the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in espionage, according to the Financial Times. The deal was reportedly spearheaded by GCHQ, the UK’s intelligence, cyber and security agency.The high-security cloud system is also planned to be used by M15, M16 and government departments taking part in joint operations, according to the Financial Times. Data will reportedly be held in the UK as part of the deal with Amazon Web Services...
BUSINESS
The Independent

New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40% of all workers

New Zealand's government said Tuesday it will expand a vaccine mandate to include thousands of workers who have close contact with their customers — including employees at restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons.The changes will mean that about 40% of all New Zealand workers will need to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs, up from about 15% previously.Speaking with reporters, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she didn’t believe the new rules were an overreach of government power.“This requirement means staff and customers are treated equally and it will play a big part in helping...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

The Coalition’s net-zero policy is merely a plan to freeload off the rest of the world

The Morrison government has now confirmed that it will target net-zero emissions for Australia by 2050. But, unlike Europe, the US and China, the Morrison government believes we’ll manage to reduce emissions to zero without implementing any legislation that either requires businesses to reduce their emissions or that of their products; or provides funding to pay these businesses to reduce their emissions at mass scale.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK budget to mark shift away from pandemic firefighting

Britain has experienced a series of shortages these past few months, from a lack of fuel at gas stations to not enough workers picking the fall harvest, but Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is unlikely to dwell on them when he delivers his annual budget statement on Wednesday.The Chancellor of the Exchequer as he is formally known, will instead likely use one of the most high-profile, choreographed events in the country’s political calendar to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy following the devastating shock of the pandemic.With government borrowing less than anticipated a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? The post-Brexit rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

New Zealand trade deal is ‘disgrace’, says UK government climate adviser

The UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with New Zealand is a “disgrace” that will undercut farmers by shipping in meat produced to lower welfare and environmental standards, a senior government climate adviser has said.Boris Johnson’s government claimed the agreement-in-principle struck earlier this week would boost trade by ending tariffs and cut red tape for British businesses.But Lord Deben – chair of the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) which advises the government – said the deal put both British farmers and consumers at risk.“The New Zealand trade deal is a disgrace,” the former Tory agriculture minister told a farming conference event.Lord Debden...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Free Trade#Uk#The European Union#Trans Pacific#The Indo Pacific#British
Telegraph

New Zealand trade deal 'another nail in the coffin' of UK mussels industry

The New Zealand trade deal is another “nail in the coffin” of British mussels farmers, who have warned they face being forced out of business by a combination of cheap imports and Brexit. Boris Johnson’s decision to slash tariffs on New Zealand mussels from up to 20 percent to zero...
WORLD
CNN

New Zealand and the United Kingdom reach free trade deal

London (CNN Business) — The United Kingdom and New Zealand have struck a free trade agreement that will reduce tariffs on bulldozers, wine, buses and clothing. The draft deal, which follows 16 months of negotiations, is the latest to be brokered by the United Kingdom after its departure from the European Union.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit news: Asia taking UK ‘to the cleaners’ on trade deals, says Labour after New Zealand agreement

Shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry has accused the government of failing to secure trade deals “that deliver for Britain”, telling the Commons ministers are allowing the Asia-Pacific region to “take the UK to the cleaners”.In a question to trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Ms Thornberry said the newly announced UK-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) “failed on every count” to deliver benefits at home compared with those secured abroad. “There is a real problem that this is now the third Asia-Pacific agreement in a row - Japan, Australia and now New Zealand - where more than 80 per cent of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Furious farmers slam Boris Johnson's new trade deal with New Zealand as they warn it will have 'huge downsides' for UK agriculture and could put British farms out of business

British farmers have slammed Boris Johnson's new trade deal with New Zealand as they warned cheap meat imports could force UK farms to close. Mr Johnson and his counterpart Jacinda Ardern announced the pact last night, with the Government insisting the agreement will cut red tape for businesses and end tariffs on exports.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Country
Vietnam
Country
Australia
Country
China
FXStreet.com

PM Ardern: New Zealand secures “historic” free trade deal with Britain

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday, the South Island Pacific nation has clinched a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom. Key details (via Xinhua News Agency) “The FTA will see a boost of almost 1 billion NZ dollars (720 million US dollars) to New...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Britain, New Zealand agree trade deal, including haka clause

Britain and New Zealand have unveiled a comprehensive free trade deal, including a commitment aimed at preventing the revered Maori cultural tradition of the haka, famously performed by the All Blacks, from being misused. The haka is best known as the spectacular pre-match challenge issued by the All Blacks, but it is also a revered cultural tradition among New Zealand's Maori.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow news: $100bn climate crisis fund for poor nations will be three years late

Boris Johnson has admitted it is “touch and go” whether Cop26 will be a success and that he is “very worried”.The prime minister, answering questions from schoolchildren in Downing Street, said: “We need as many people as possible to go to net zero so that they are not producing too much carbon dioxide by the middle of the century.“Now, I think it can be done. It’s going to be very, very tough, this summit. And I’m very worried, because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need. It’s touch and go.”His comments echoed...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

'Don't be afraid' of EU defence ambitions, France tells NATO

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told her NATO counterparts on Friday not to fear the European Union's defence plans, saying that the United States will benefit and any European capabilities will strengthen the alliance. The remarks, made at a NATO defence ministers meeting and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Taiwanese delegation in Prague to boost ties; China protests

Taiwanese government ministers were visiting the Czech capital on Monday accompanied by dozens of business and research representatives to boost trade and investment, a move that has angered China Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin is leading a delegation of 66 officials representing business and research groups and organizations, including biotechnology, green energy, information technology, machinery and tourism. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will visit later in the week.China has protested, threatening unspecified retaliatory steps. Taiwan relies on such exchanges to counter China’s efforts to isolate the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own territory, to be annexed...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

432K+
Followers
109K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy