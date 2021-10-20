CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Gets Special White House Honor This Holiday Season

By Sarah Tate
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's never too early to plan for the holidays, and the same can be said for the home of the United States President as well. Representatives for the White House were in North Carolina on Wednesday to search for the official Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season.

White House staff arrived in Ashe County to look for the perfect Fraser fir tree to erect in the White House Blue Room, and the search was apparently successful, per WRAL . The tree was chosen at Peak Farms in Jefferson, who also supplied a tree in 2012. The 2018 tree was also selected in North Carolina from a farm in Newland. In total, the Tar Heel State has been represented in the White House Blue Room during Christmas 14 times since 1961.

"From Ashe County to Washington D.C. — great to see a North Carolina Christmas tree light up the White House again," said Gov. Roy Cooper .

According to WBTV , this is the eighth time the White House Christmas Tree has been grown in Ashe County. The tree will be harvested in November before Peak Farms owners, Rusty and Beau Estes , present it to First Lady Jill Biden .

As we get closer to the holidays, keep any eye on the White House to see North Carolina shine bright.

