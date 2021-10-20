CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Unanimous city council vote allows tattoo parlors in Paso Robles

By Alexa Bertola
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUh0l_0cXUzQVr00

After a 27 year ban, tattoo parlors will be allowed in the City of Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles City Council passed an urgency ordinance during the council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to allow them. The vote passed unanimously, five to zero.

The tattoo parlors will be allowed in two specific zones. This includes the commercial area near Lowe's on Golden Hill Road and the Riverside Corridor.

The parlors will not be allowed in the downtown core of the city. They will also be banned from most shopping centers.

Under the ordinance, tattoo parlors will need to be permitted. The parlors will also need to be at least 1,000 feet apart from each other. They must be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and mobile tattooing is not allowed.

The city has 45 days to adopt a permanent ordinance or extend the urgency ordinance.

The city says the ordinance brings them into compliance with federal law and sets reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions on tattoo parlors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Business
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Paso Robles, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattooing#Commercial Area#Mobile#Lowe
KSBY News

SLO County approves drilling at Arroyo Grande oilfield

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved dozens of new oil and gas wells at the Arroyo Grande oilfield over the next three years. The 4-1 vote denies a 2015 appeal from the Center for Biological Diversity — an environmental advocacy organization — contesting the construction of dozens of wells at the field located off Price Canyon Rd. northeast of Arroyo Grande. The vote came after a hearing and public comments on Tuesday.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy