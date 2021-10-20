Unanimous city council vote allows tattoo parlors in Paso Robles

After a 27 year ban, tattoo parlors will be allowed in the City of Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles City Council passed an urgency ordinance during the council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to allow them. The vote passed unanimously, five to zero.

The tattoo parlors will be allowed in two specific zones. This includes the commercial area near Lowe's on Golden Hill Road and the Riverside Corridor.

The parlors will not be allowed in the downtown core of the city. They will also be banned from most shopping centers.

Under the ordinance, tattoo parlors will need to be permitted. The parlors will also need to be at least 1,000 feet apart from each other. They must be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and mobile tattooing is not allowed.

The city has 45 days to adopt a permanent ordinance or extend the urgency ordinance.

The city says the ordinance brings them into compliance with federal law and sets reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions on tattoo parlors.