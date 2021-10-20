Wyatt's World

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ginny and I headed down to Fairhope, Ala., to attend the wedding of Stewart Speed and Kim Purvis. We were looking forward to staying in the Grand Hotel at Point Clear, just a few miles south of Fairhope, which, in turn, is a few miles south of Mobile. The...

Bailey Kennon Wyatt joins Gulf Coast Media in advertising role

Gulf Coast Media has named Gulf Coast native Bailey Kennon Wyatt as a sales representative serving businesses in the southern portion of Baldwin County and along the Gulf Coast, Publisher Vince Johnson announced this week. In her new role, Wyatt will work with organizations on advertising solutions and community partnerships,...
AceShowbiz

NBA YoungBoy Remains in Jail After Granted Bond

Though the state of Louisiana, where he was being held on drug and weapon charges, has granted his release under strict conditions, the 'Outside Today' rapper's bond is placed on hold as he still faces charges in California. AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has not walked...
The Baltimore Sun

Western Maryland lawmakers run for the hills | COMMENTARY

Two letters dispatched earlier this month by a handful of Republican lawmakers from Western Maryland advocating for Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties to secede to West Virginia are not intended to be taken seriously. How do we know this? Because the co-conspirators quickly confessed. There is “zero chance of success,” Del. Jason Buckel told The Sun. He subsequently wrote in a letter to ...
CBS Baltimore

Three Maryland Cities Among ‘Top 100 Best Places To Live In America’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chances are you already know Maryland’s a great place to live. But did you know that Annapolis, Columbia and Frederick are among the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.? That’s according to a new study compiled by Livability.com, which ranked the nation’s best cities based on a wide range of criteria including their economies, health, housing, infrastructure, and education. Besides those factors, the study’s authors analyzed each city’s remote readiness, or how prepared it is to accommodate a workforce that works from home. RELATED: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: Nearly 40 Maryland Cities Appear On 2021 List Coming...
South Reporter

Fielder's Choice

Trips to Hattiesburg to see our children during their college years have been a regular routine since the fall of 2009. That’s when our oldest daughter Emma entered the University of Southern Mississippi for her freshman year. She’s a 2013 graduate. When mentioning the often road trip to others, we...
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Native Wyatt Putman’s Recent Texarkana Concert Recap

Wyatt Putman a Nashville recording artist and local artist from Southwest Arkansas recently came back to his home area for an outdoor concert at Crossties on October 1. Putman who is from Springhill, Arkansas near the town of Hope has turned his love for country music into a full-time career when he made the move to Nashville, Tennessee four years ago. At only 26, he has come a long way on his musical journey but never has forgotten where he came from small-town Arkansas. So, when the opportunity presented itself Wyatt jumped at the chance to give back to the community and region he was raised in.
AFP

In bellwether Virginia vote, it all hangs on Covid

It is mid-afternoon on a Saturday in downtown Richmond's Penny Lane Pub and the post-pandemic crowd, like the head of a well-poured pale ale, is bubbly but thin. Now in his 80s, O'Neill bought the Penny Lane with his wife Rose in 1979 after 10 years in New York.
WJTV 12

Jackson childcare job fair to be held in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Understaffed childcare centers across the state are seeking new hires. The Early Childhood Job Fair will be held on Saturday, November 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Convention Center Downtown. The Agape Christian Academy World, the Mississippi Early Learning Alliance and the Teachers C.A.R.E. 4 are looking […]
