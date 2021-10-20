Wyatt's World

Wyatt Putman a Nashville recording artist and local artist from Southwest Arkansas recently came back to his home area for an outdoor concert at Crossties on October 1. Putman who is from Springhill, Arkansas near the town of Hope has turned his love for country music into a full-time career when he made the move to Nashville, Tennessee four years ago. At only 26, he has come a long way on his musical journey but never has forgotten where he came from small-town Arkansas. So, when the opportunity presented itself Wyatt jumped at the chance to give back to the community and region he was raised in.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO