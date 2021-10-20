CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal in $45 billion bid for Pinterest -sources

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Inc for $45 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a combination that could herald more financial technology and social media tie-ups in e-ecommerce. It would be the biggest acquisition of a...

www.investing.com

AFP

Google-parent Alphabet profit soars to over $18 bn

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Fellow giant Facebook, despite its whistleblower scandal, has also announced whopping profits, as did Microsoft, although Twitter reported a large loss due to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

PayPal (PYPL) Reportedly Exploring $45 Billion Purchase Of Pinterest (PINS)

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is reportedly looking to buy Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) in a $45 billion deal. These are the details. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is reportedly looking to buy Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) in a $45 billion deal. This could be the biggest technology deal this year and it shift PayPal more towards what is known as a “Super App.”
BUSINESS
Variety

YouTube Q3 Ad Revenue Balloons 43% to $7.2 Billion, Tops 50 Million Music and Premium Subscribers

YouTube kept raking in huge ad bucks in the third quarter of 2021 and now counts more than 50 million subscribers worldwide for its music and YouTube Premium services. The world’s largest video platform generated $7.205 billion in advertising revenue for the period, an annual increase of 43%. That’s a new quarterly record for YouTube, up from $7 billion in Q2, and puts it within range of Netflix’s Q3 revenue of $7.48 billion. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Overall, Alphabet — the parent company of Google and YouTube — posted $65.12 billion in revenue, up 41%, and earnings...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Twitter posts $537 mn net loss over lawsuit payout

Twitter said Tuesday it had posted a $537 million net loss in the third quarter after settling a lawsuit alleging investors were misled about slowing user growth. Despite revenue rising sharply with the help of robust ad sales, Twitter still posted an operating loss of $743 million, fuelled by the more than $800 million settlement.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jony Ive
Deadline

Twitter Hits 211 Million Daily Active Users In Q3; U.S. Ad Sales Jump 51%, Profits Hit By Litigation Charge

Twitter hit 211 million daily active user last quarter, up 13% from a year ago. In the U.S., daily active users stood at 37 million. Advertising was robust. Shares jumped nearly 4% in after-hours trading. Revenue of $1.28 billion was up 37%. Twitter sales are advertising based and saw U.S, total sales up 45% to $742 million and ad sales up 51%. That came despite headwinds in digital advertising from new Apple-iOS privacy settings that smashed Snap’s earnings last week and weighed on Facebook yesterday. Apple requires users to opt-in actively if it wants mobile apps to track them across other...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Alphabet Slips as YouTube, Cloud Growth Disappoints

Investing.com – Alphabet stock (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) traded 0.7% lower in Wednesday’s premarket owing to slower-than-expected growth at its YouTube and Cloud computing businesses in the third quarter. YouTube, part of Google advertising, delivered $7.2 billion in revenue. More was expected from the division as most expected the pandemic-driven binge...
STOCKS
