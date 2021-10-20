Hiker safely rescued from 700-foot cliff on Mt. Erie

Hiker rescue A hiker was safely rescued from a 700-foot cliff on Mt. Erie on Tuesday, rescue officials said.

During a training flight on Oct. 19, a search and rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island got an alert to rescue a stranded climber on Mt. Erie.

The team got there by 12:15 p.m. and spotted the man hanging on a 700-foot cliff with another search and rescue team about 200 feet away.

The flight rescue team hovered above the climber and had a crewmember rappel down and rescue him.

The man was safely rescued and turned over to the Anacortes Fire and Rescue Team.

