Hiker safely rescued from 700-foot cliff on Mt. Erie

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
FIDALGO ISLAND, Wash. — A hiker was safely rescued from a 700-foot cliff on Mt. Erie on Tuesday, rescue officials said.

During a training flight on Oct. 19, a search and rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island got an alert to rescue a stranded climber on Mt. Erie.

The team got there by 12:15 p.m. and spotted the man hanging on a 700-foot cliff with another search and rescue team about 200 feet away.

The flight rescue team hovered above the climber and had a crewmember rappel down and rescue him.

The man was safely rescued and turned over to the Anacortes Fire and Rescue Team.

