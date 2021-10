I can appreciate the absurdity of John Calipari and have since the moment he has been hired. Whereas it took some fans many years to recognize he was an entertainer plus a head basketball coach, I think the fans are all on board with the act by now. His hyperbole is nothing more than a comedy act much of the time. And it’s all good. He’s been a highly successful coach and brought a program back from the brink. He has flooded the pro ranks with our players for the first time in school history. And when you can do those things, you can basically say anything you want.

