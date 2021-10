Chelsea has gotten off to a fast start this season. The Blues sit atop the Premier League after eight matches and they already have a piece of silverware to show for their efforts in the form of the UEFA Super Cup. They have advanced in every side competition, as well. The performances haven’t always been pretty but Thomas Tuchel’s men are getting the results they need so far. Chelsea is getting production from all across the pitch. When one unit is having a down game, it knows it can rely on the others to pick it up.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO