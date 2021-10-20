CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Jackson Co. man sentenced to 320 years in prison for production, possession of child pornography

By Aubree Bailey
 6 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Jackson Co. man has been sentenced to 320 years for the production and possession of child pornography.

Alabama woman who was pressured to marry her rapist speaks out

51-year-old Stephen Frederick Ott pleaded guilty to ten counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession. His sentence is a total of 3,840 months followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

According to a press release sent by the U.S. Department of Justice, Ott produced 165 images of a minor between Dec. 2017 and Feb. 2018. The images were discovered on an SD card by a former roommate of Ott’s. Similar images were eventually discovered on Ott’s phone as well.

In addition to his sentence, Ott will be required to register as a sex offender.

