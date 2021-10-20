CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP Football Continues to Invite Top Local Prospects to Home Games

By Adrian Broaddus
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve been to UTEP football games before the actual kickoff, you might notice groups that walk down on the field and soak in the scene of college football. Turns out, those groups are filled with the best local prospects in high school football, along with parents that get a chance...

95.5 KLAQ

Twitter Adores Shelly, the Defender of UTEP Against UTSA Fans

The football game between UTEP and UTSA is still two weeks away, but this Twitter user is already stirring the pot between fans and people are loving it. UTEP football has had an amazing season and the Battle of Texas in Conference USA is getting plenty of exposure. UTEP moved the game time on November 6th from 2 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. so the game can be broadcast on ESPN2 per KROD. This was huge news for both UTEP and UTSA who both have been having pretty good seasons. The Miners are bowl eligible after just seven games and ticket sales for the game are pretty good for a game that's still weeks away.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Movement Gaining Steam For ESPN College GameDay in El Paso

What started out as a longshot may actually be a possibility. ESPN College GameDay will announce next Monday where they will be on Saturday, November 6th, and El Paso could be their landing spot. KVIA's Nate Ryan tweeted out on Tuesday that UTEP is one of 10 schools that are in the running to be selected for the show. In addition, Ryan and KTSM's Colin Deaver have both been vocal on air about lobbying for El Paso to host College GameDay.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

UTEP Seeks to Snap Winless Streak in Eastern Time Zone Games This Weekend

UTEP football is 0-25-1 all-time in eastern time zone games. This has to be one of the most bizarre records that UTEP holds in any sport. The Miners are historically awful when it comes to traveling against teams in the eastern time zone. This week, the Miners (6-1, 3-0 C-USA) will get a chance to snap this streak when they face Florida Atlantic (4-3, 2-1) on Saturday with a 4 p.m. kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
95.5 KLAQ

My First Experience with Section 105 at the EP Locomotive Match

If you've been to an EP Locomotive match, then you've probably heard of Section 105- in fact, you've probably just HEARD section 105. In the inaugural season of the Locomotive, I only went to a few games but I was fully aware of section 105 and the 8th Notch support group. They're the ones you hear with the drums, the noise makers, the flags and most importantly, the chants and cheers you hear throughout a match.
SPORTS
95.5 KLAQ

What is Next For UTEP Athletics After C-USA Exodus

With the official news today that UTSA, North Texas, Rice, UAB, Charlotte, and FAU will all leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference beginning in the 2023-24 athletic season, what does that do to UTEP? The Miners suddenly find themselves in an eight-member C-USA, but that number could change if the Sun Belt decides to expand by two or four schools. Southern Miss could be on their way to the Sun Belt regardless, and the Golden Eagles would then take either Western Kentucky with them to the SBC in one scenario or Marshall and Old Dominion in another. That means C-USA would be left with either seven or, at worst, five schools once the smoke clears. Where does that leave the Miners? Here are the best scenarios we know at this point.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What is Next for C-USA and UTEP After AAC Rumored Expansion

The hammer dropped on Conference USA yesterday afternoon when Yahoo's Pete Thamel reported that the American Athletic Conference was about to receive applications from six C-USA members. This morning, Thamel tweeted that the process is under way. If reports are correct, the earliest date that the AAC would be able...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Buzz Adams First Dallas Cowboy’s Jersey: El Paso’s Favorite Football Player

I’m a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan and reformed Cowboy-hater. In the last decade I’ve done a 180 on the Cowboys, though. Now, they’re my second favorite team and, no, it’s not JUST BECAUSE we air their games on KLAQ. I mean, that’s definitely PART of it. Here’s how my casual wardrobe has incorporated my blossoming Dallas fandom since we started airing their games…
NFL
95.5 KLAQ

Yes, NFL Fans a Los Angeles Chargers Fan Club Exists In El Paso

Football fanatics are always stoked for football season to roll around for certain reasons. One of those reasons is reuniting with fellow fans that share the same favorite NFL team as you. If you think that game day is exciting with family and friends, can you just imagine it with a big group of strangers?
NFL
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
