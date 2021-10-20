CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Abou-Alfa Gives Expert Insights for Liver Cancer Awareness Month

By Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD
targetedonc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, reviews the liver cancer landscape and the collaboration of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center with other institutions to further treatments in this setting. “I have liver cancer. What should I be excited about?” A question any patient or loved one may ask nowadays. One may...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
bcm.edu

Liver cancer screening: Detecting a ‘silent’ condition

Liver cancer is difficult to detect in early stages because it causes few symptoms. For this reason, it’s known as a “silent” condition, according to Dr. Fasiha Kanwal, professor of medicine and section chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Baylor College of Medicine. “Often, individuals don’t have any symptoms until...
CANCER
TrendHunter.com

Brain Cancer-Awareness Candles

The Renia Candle was launched as a collaborative effort between Iremia Skincare and Luz Candle to support brain cancer. As the national Brain Cancer Awareness Day approaches on October 24th, the partnership launched the charitable candle to support the cause. Luz will donate twenty-five percent of the proceeds from Renia Candle sales to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

New Options Upcoming for Treating Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Erika P. Hamilton, MD, discusses unmet needs in treatment options for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer due to the challenges of screening, and what treatment options may become viable in the future. Erika P. Hamilton, MD, director of the Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Research Program and principal investigator at Sarah Cannon Research...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Liver Tumor#Md#Fda
townepost.com

IU Health Spotlight: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: What to Know about Lung Cancer. Writer / Dr. Thomas Birdas, MD and medical director of Thoracic Surgical Oncology at the IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center at IU Health North Hospital. Lung Cancer Awareness Month is recognized in November and is an opportunity...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Tweet Chat Recap: Pediatric Cancer Patients More Likely to Contract Severe COVID-19

During a recent tweet chat with Sheena Mukkada, MD, MPH, an assistant member of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, joined Targeted Oncology to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted pediatric cancer care. The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for treating pediatric cancer patients. While COVID-19 infections in...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

EP. 2B: Challenges Affecting the Management of Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

In this companion article, Dr. Jared Weiss provides key insights into recent advancements in the standard of care for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer and examines challenges affecting treatment. While patients with small cell lung cancer can be responsive to initial treatment with chemotherapy, relapse is an important consideration for...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Clinical Research Drives Advances in Ovarian Cancer

The treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is challenging, with limited therapeutic options. Antibody-drug conjugates as single agents or in combinations are showing promise for these patients. The majority of patients with advanced ovarian cancer will have an initial response to platinum-based chemotherapy and enter an initial remission. Despite this initial...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Canakinumab With Pembrolizumab Shows No Significant Survival Benefit for Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC

The phase CANOPY-1 study has missed its co primary end points, but signals observed in a non–small cell lung cancer subgroup warrant further investigation. The investigational combination of canakinumab plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) did not achieve a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous and squamous non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared with placebo, missing the coprimary end points of the phase 3 CANOPY-1 clinical trial, according to a press release issued by Novartis.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Novel Treatment Approaches in Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Management of relapsed or refractory disease is a highly relevant topic for patients with mantle cell lymphoma and the clinicians who treat them. Mantle cell lymphoma MCL) is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) subtype with relapse expected in almost all patients at some point. Thus management of relapsed or refractory (R/R) disease is a highly relevant topic for patients and the clinicians who treat them. The treatment landscape for relapsed MCL has changed rapidly over the past decade, with the development and approval of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors at the forefront of the changing treatment paradigm.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adding Eryaspase to Chemotherapy Show No OS Benefit in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Topline results show that the addition of eryaspase to chemotherapy does not prolong survival in the general advanced pancreatic cancer population, but there may be benefit for those treated with irinotecan. Second-line treatment with erythrocyte-encapsulated asparaginase (eryaspase) combined with chemotherapy did not prolong overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Multidrug Treatments Investigated in Smoldering Multiple Myeloma

Irene Ghobrial, MD discusses multiple trials and their significance for treating patients with smoldering multiple myeloma and newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Irene Ghobrial, MD, director of the Clinical Investigator Research Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Lavine Family Chair for Preventative Cancer Therapies, and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses multiple trials and their significance for treating patients with smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) and newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Acalabrutinib Plus Venetoclax and Obinutuzumab Achieves High Bone Marrow uMRD Rate in CLL

Good activity was seen with acalabrutinib in combination with venetoclax and obinutuzumab in the front-line setting for select patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and undetectable minimal residual disease (MRD) in the bone marrow, the frontline combination of acalabrutinib (Calquence), venetoclax (Venclexta), and obinutuzumab (Gazyva) were highly active and well-tolerated, according to phase 3 study results published in The Lancet Oncology.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

High pCR Rate Shows Potential for Neoadjuvant Osimertinib in EGFR+ NSCLC

Neoadjuvant osimertinib may lead to a better mechanistic understanding of what drives incomplete response and residual disease for patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC. according to Collin M. Blakely, MD, PhD. According to updated data from a phase 2 trial (NCT03433469) of neoadjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso), the third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Does the New Treatment Landscape in Adult ALL Replace Chemotherapy With Targeted Therapies?

For older patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, traditional chemotherapy approaches have largely failed. Traditional cytotoxic chemotherapy-containing regimens have been the backbone of treatment for adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) for decades. Common complications of traditional chemotherapy can be fatal and include infection, bleeding, thrombosis, neuropathy, osteonecrosis, and secondary cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Compared with children with ALL, response rates and cure rates are substantially lower in adults. For patients over 60 years of age, traditional cytotoxic chemotherapy yields low cure rates, high treatment-related death rates, and poor long-term survival of < 20%. For older adults, there has been minimal improvement in survival over the last 40 years despite marked improvement for adults under 60 years, adolescents, and children.1 For older patients, traditional chemotherapy approaches have largely failed.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Survival in Biliary Tract Cancer

Significant survival improvement was achieved with durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy as treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer. Patients with biliary tract cancer treated with the frontline combination of durvalumab (Imfinzi) and standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 TOPAZ-1 (NCT03875235) study.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Updated SOLO1 Safety Data Show Olaparib Maintenance is Safe in BRCA-Positive Ovarian Cancer

Patients with advanced ovarian cancer who respond to platinum-based chemotherapy are eligible for olaparib monotherapy. Data from the SOLO1 trial found that the safety profile of the agent is manageable. Olaparib (Lynparza) maintenance in newly diagnosed patients with BRCA-positive advanced ovarian cancer demonstrated a predictable and manageable adverse event (AE)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Nemvaleukin Lands FDA Fast Track Designation for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

With a fast track designation for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, development of the agent in this disease state will be expedited to potentially fill an unmet medical need. Fast track designation has been granted by the FDA to the investigational engineer interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, nemvaleukin alfa (previously ALKS 4230), for...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy