Abou-Alfa Gives Expert Insights for Liver Cancer Awareness Month

For older patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, traditional chemotherapy approaches have largely failed. Traditional cytotoxic chemotherapy-containing regimens have been the backbone of treatment for adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) for decades. Common complications of traditional chemotherapy can be fatal and include infection, bleeding, thrombosis, neuropathy, osteonecrosis, and secondary cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Compared with children with ALL, response rates and cure rates are substantially lower in adults. For patients over 60 years of age, traditional cytotoxic chemotherapy yields low cure rates, high treatment-related death rates, and poor long-term survival of < 20%. For older adults, there has been minimal improvement in survival over the last 40 years despite marked improvement for adults under 60 years, adolescents, and children.1 For older patients, traditional chemotherapy approaches have largely failed.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO