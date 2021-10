Every Sunday, 95.5 KLAQ brings the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on regional & local rock from the Borderland. We call it Q-Connected. This week we are featuring the return of not one, but TWO familiar faces: the legendary singer David Draiman from Disturbed & the legendary guitarist who plays with The Iron Maidens & Alice Cooper; Nita Strauss. After she finishes up her tour with Alice, she'll be kicking off her Winter Wasteland tour this year in November (and one of her stops will be HERE in El Paso) as well as working on her 2nd solo album, the follow up to 2018's Controlled Chaos. We will hear the first single from the new album "Dead Inside" & you can check out the music video down below.

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO