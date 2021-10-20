Essentia moves to self-swabbing COVID-19 testing for patients

Phoebe Putney has resumed a full surgical schedule at their main campus and have increased procedures at the Phoebe Sumter Campus due to COVID-19 inpatients dropping. “We were able to resume a full surgical schedule on our main campus this week and significantly increase the number of procedures we are able to perform at Phoebe Sumter. From screenings and checkups to lab work and imaging services, the Phoebe Family is meeting the healthcare needs of our communities while still providing the services required of our COVID response. Phoebe clinics and other facilities are operating at full capacity, and no one should put off seeing a physician for the care they need,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO. “Thankfully, the COVID-19 positivity rates for our region, the state of Georgia and the entire country are declining fairly significantly. The decrease in our number of hospitalized COVID patients has flattened somewhat over the last couple of weeks, however, and we need everyone to remain vigilant to help us avoid another surge and put an end the pandemic.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO