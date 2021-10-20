CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essentia moves to self-swabbing COVID-19 testing for patients

By Editorials
Jamestown Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH -- Essentia Health has changed its COVID-19 testing procedure and now requires patients who have scheduled a COVID-19 test at any of its clinics to perform it themselves. The change only applies to patients who have...

www.jamestownsun.com

ABC 4

Intermountain Healthcare smell training for COVID-19 patients

(INTERMOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE) – As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, there are increasing numbers of people who report prolonged loss of smell after contracting the virus. One study found that as many as 77 percent of those who had COVID-19 were estimated to have some loss of smell. “Other viral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kgns.tv

Infusion Center continues to treat COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the number of coronavirus cases continues to decrease in our community, infusion treatments continue being offered at the Hayne’s Recreation Center as well. The City of Laredo’s Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard says the center has treated 548 patients so far. Laredo’s Health Authority Dr....
LAREDO, TX
Washington Post

Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for covid-19 patients

NEW YORK — Mask rules, vaccination mandates and business shutdowns have all landed in the courts during the covid-19 outbreak, confronting judges with questions of science and government authority. Now they are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin. At least two dozen lawsuits have been...
U.S. POLITICS
The Dickinson Press

Monoclonal antibodies help patients fight COVID-19

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- A one-time infusion treatment is helping patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 avoid severe complications, hospitalization and the need for supplemental oxygen, according to Heather Czywczynski, a nurse practitioner at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Her facility alone has given more than 700 infusions of monoclonal antibodies to COVID-positive...
BEMIDJI, MN
Timberjay Newspapers

State hospitals remain swamped with COVID-19 patients

REGIONAL- While a majority of states have seen significant decreases in cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta-variant-driven fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota continues to buck the trend, enough so that Gov. Tim Walz last week readied the Minnesota National Guard to assist. “Rising hospital cases have left...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
bigislandnow.com

COVID-19 Testing Schedule

Due to decreased case counts and demand, COVID-19 testing is now available for the public outside the QNHCH Emergency Room Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 am-1 pm. Patients must have a physician’s order unless they are checking in to be seen by an Emergency Department physician. Vaccinations continue to be available...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJTV.com

UMMC reports 31 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 31 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, October 13. Of confirmed patients, there are 24 adult patients and seven children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 100 percent of those who...
JACKSON, MS
Blue Springs Examiner

Local COVID-19 testing sites

University Health (formerly Truman Medical Centers/University Health): Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Testing is available at both sites – the Lakewood campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and the Hospital Hill site at 2211 Charlotte, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MedicalXpress

A possible mechanism of lymphocyte deficiency in patients with COVID-19

Scientists from RUDN, National Medical Research Centre for Hematology, and Lomonosov Moscow State University have uncovered one of the possible pathogenetic mechanisms of severe lymphopenia in patients with COVID-19. For the first time, they presented evidence of the possibility of direct infection of lymphocytes with SARS-CoV-2 virions. The article was published in the journal Viruses.
SCIENCE
Hutchinson News

Self-Administered COVID-19 Testing Available to Child Care Providers

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is partnering with Battelle, a leader in the field of science and technology, to provide rapid self-delivered COVID-19 testing to all licensed child care providers in Kansas. Battelle has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...
TOPEKA, KS
Benzinga

Axcella To Test NASH Candidate In Long COVID Patients

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) has announced a new clinical program investigating AXA1125 as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID. Symptoms last for months following recovery from the infection. The treatment prospect will be compared against placebo in about 40 patients in the U.K. twice a day for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wfxl.com

Surgeries returning to Phoebe as COVID-19 patients decrease

Phoebe Putney has resumed a full surgical schedule at their main campus and have increased procedures at the Phoebe Sumter Campus due to COVID-19 inpatients dropping. “We were able to resume a full surgical schedule on our main campus this week and significantly increase the number of procedures we are able to perform at Phoebe Sumter. From screenings and checkups to lab work and imaging services, the Phoebe Family is meeting the healthcare needs of our communities while still providing the services required of our COVID response. Phoebe clinics and other facilities are operating at full capacity, and no one should put off seeing a physician for the care they need,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO. “Thankfully, the COVID-19 positivity rates for our region, the state of Georgia and the entire country are declining fairly significantly. The decrease in our number of hospitalized COVID patients has flattened somewhat over the last couple of weeks, however, and we need everyone to remain vigilant to help us avoid another surge and put an end the pandemic.”
ALBANY, GA
WDIO-TV

Virginia COVID-19 test locations move to new sites

St. Louis County Public Health will continue to offer free COVID-19 tests three days a week on the Iron Range, however organizers say the locations will change. According to the St. Louis County Public Health, due to high demand of testing, the Government Services Center location will move to Olcott Park at 700 9th Avenue North in Virginia. Beginning Friday, October 15, free saliva tests will be offered in the Lion's Club Building, located on the southern loop of the park.
VIRGINIA STATE
precisionvaccinations.com

Cancer Patients Benefit Differently to COVID-19 Vaccination

(Precision Vaccinations) — Researchers with Kings College of London, UK, published a peer-reviewed study in the journalCancer Cell on October 12, 2021, that found more than half of double vCOVID-19 vaccinated blood cancer patients have been left with little protection against the disease. The data highlight the continued vulnerabilities of...
CANCER

