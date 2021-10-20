UPDATE: Police release new details in homicide investigation

From The Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner Office has identified the victim in a homicide investigation.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner Office, Roderick Tavares Chester, Jr., 24, of Midfield, was shot during a reported assault on Tuesday, October 19, around 11:13 a.m. near the 6700 block of Kimberly Avenue in Birmingham. The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have stemmed from an argument that turned violent.

Officers arrived on the scene and observed the victim seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to U.A.B. Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Within minutes of the shooting, officers from the Birmingham Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center identified a person of interest in this homicide. The investigation is ongoing, pending the filing of formal charges. The suspect has not been taken into custody.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

The death is being investigated as a homicide; therefore, all questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the death should be made to the Birmingham Police Department.

This is Birmingham’s 83rd murder investigation of 2021 with 12 justifiable death investigations.