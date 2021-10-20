New packaging center opens in Brookville, expects to create hundreds of jobs

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A new facility in Brookville is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Miami Valley.

Pak Rite Industries, Inc. is a Michigan-based, automotive supplier for Ford Motor Company. It held a grand opening on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. In an economy ravaged by COVID-19, this ribbon cutting was a welcome sign.

“COVID has hit us hard. A lot of companies have laid off employees, so it’s really good to see companies coming back to Brookville,” Zach Music, the VP of the Brookville Chamber of Commerce, said.

It took over the building which was previously home to the old Payless shoe store distribution center. The building sat vacant for two years, but now it is filled with people.

“We’re excited to bring some folks here. That brings more attention to Brookville and the Montgomery County area, and this community,” Misty Bruns, the HR Manager for Pak Rite, explained.

The goal is to create around 300 jobs with room to expand even more, providing a little hope during a time when businesses are struggling.

“Having the facility here, in this building, in this location, just helps the community, overall, in growth, bringing jobs. It will help us to integrate and be part of the community as well,” Bruns said.

Jenny Rogers and Jodi Snyder started working at Pak Rite in August 2021.

“We saw the growth opportunity with Pak Rite and with Ford coming on board, so it’s a new venture for all of us and we’re excited to join the team,” Rogers said.

Both Rogers and Snyder said they are ready to take on new roles with room to grow within the company.

“A lot of room, especially right now since we’re developing our core group. There’s a lot of room for cross training, moving up, and we definitely like to promote from within,” Rogers explained.

Pak Rite is currently hiring for hundreds of positions. To apply or learn more, click here .

