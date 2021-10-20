CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinton, WV

Beginning phase of new middle school planned in Summers County

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbOUk_0cXUvhQU00

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Summers County High School will house both middle and high schoolers with a new addition.

Back in April, Summers County Schools received an $8.2 million grant from the West Virginia School Board Authority. According to David Warvel, Superintendent, the money goes directly to the new addition. Warvel said that the building will feature new classrooms, a new gymnasium, and a new cafeteria for high schoolers.

“We’ll have a total of four classrooms for each grade level, so four classrooms for sixth, four for seventh, and four for eighth. The media center will be renovated into a cafe area for our high schoolers and the current cafeteria will be for the middle school. The kitchen will be able to house all the students we have in there,” Warvel said.

Right now, the project is in its beginning phase, and officials are testing the land. The middle school will take over the parking lot beside Summers County High School. Groundbreaking is planned for spring 2022.

Warvel plans to have students in the new school in January of 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

White Sulphur Springs hosts contest to decorate Main Street

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–White Sulphur Springs is reinventing their Scare Pole Contest. The city gave businesses and local groups the opportunity to design and display their own scare pole throughout town. There were nineteen entries including: a pig, Edweena Scissorhands, grape stomping and more. Allinda Perrine, a sponsor of the event, said contests like these […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

Local county clerk looking for community input on redistricting proposal

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As the redistricting effort in Charleston, works its way down into the counties themselves, one county clerk is gearing up for some changes. Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly, has some information for her counties voters that may impact their polling places and representation. As new lines are drawn in Charleston, […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

PSC holds public comment hearing on proposed water rate increases

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission held a public comment hearing Thursday, October 26, 2021 on potential rate increases for West Virginia American Water. West Virginia American Water is requesting a 26 percent increase in rates and charges. This would impact over 160,000 customers in 19 counties across the Mountain State. They also […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County hosts two ribbon cuttings at local schools

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Fayette County Schools hosted two more ribbon-cutting ceremonies Tuesday evening as part of their ongoing renovation project to schools throughout the county.  Fayetteville PK-8 and Oak Hill High School are the two newest schools to complete renovations within their buildings. These grand openings are following years of work to obtain funding […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinton, WV
Government
County
Summers County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Summers County, WV
Government
City
Hinton, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Commission votes to lift mask mandate

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Masks will no longer be required indoors in Mercer County after October 22, 2021. The Mercer County Commission voted two to one to lift the county-wide mask mandate. The Mercer County Board of Health voted to extend the mask mandate by 60 days on October 20, 2021. Commissioner Greg Puckett voted […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Board of Health votes to extend mask mandate

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Health voted to extend the mask mandate for 60 more days, according to county commissioner, Greg Puckett. By a vote of 3-2, the board was in favor of a public mask mandate, however, the Mercer County Commission will have to vote to officially ratify the decision. […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

619
Followers
347
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy