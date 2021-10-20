Beginning phase of new middle school planned in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Summers County High School will house both middle and high schoolers with a new addition.

Back in April, Summers County Schools received an $8.2 million grant from the West Virginia School Board Authority. According to David Warvel, Superintendent, the money goes directly to the new addition. Warvel said that the building will feature new classrooms, a new gymnasium, and a new cafeteria for high schoolers.

“We’ll have a total of four classrooms for each grade level, so four classrooms for sixth, four for seventh, and four for eighth. The media center will be renovated into a cafe area for our high schoolers and the current cafeteria will be for the middle school. The kitchen will be able to house all the students we have in there,” Warvel said.

Right now, the project is in its beginning phase, and officials are testing the land. The middle school will take over the parking lot beside Summers County High School. Groundbreaking is planned for spring 2022.

Warvel plans to have students in the new school in January of 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.