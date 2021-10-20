CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NJ

PA Realtor Accused Of Killing Dad, GF In Surf City Returns To NJ With New Weapons Charges

By Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3IES_0cXUvYQp00

A real estate agent accused of killing her dad and his girlfriend on the Jersey Shore was hit with new charges upon her extradition from Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Sherry Lee Heffernan was initially charged with stabbing her dad, John Enders, and his girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, to death in his Surf City home earlier this month, Ocean County Prosccutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Further medical examination found that both Enders, 87, and Pitoy, 75, had also been shot in the face, Billhimer said.

Heffernan, 55, of Landenberg, PA, has been charged with possession of a handgun, in addiction to the two counts of murder and initial weapons offense for using a knife to kill the pair, the prosecutor said.

The bodies of Enders and Pitoy were found during a welfare check by Surf City police at the North 7th Street home on Oct. 3. The double-murder is alleged to have occurred on or about Sept. 29, authorities previously said.

A Medical Examiner found during an autopsy on Oct. 5 that Pitoy had been stabbed and shot in the face, Billhimer said. A re-examination of Enders' body found that he, too, had been stabbed and shot in the face, the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Heffernan, a real estate agent, apparently told her dad she wanted to be the broker of his home and allegedly became "disgruntled" when he wouldn't let her, Surf City Police Det. Sgt. Victor Rice wrote in an affidavit obtained by NJ Advance Media.

The waterfront home is on the market for $1.9 million.

Enders apparently also amended his will, which did not include Heffernan nor her sister, Enders' estranged daughter, the media outlet said.

Heffernan was taken to Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

A friend told police that Heffernan owned an RV, which allegedly was captured by surveillance video near Enders' home, and on the Route 72 Bridge heading east toward Surf City, police documents say.

Heffernan was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police at her Chester County home on Oct. 4 next day and initially charged the next day.

