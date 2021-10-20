Employees at odds: How leaders can diminish conflict in the workplace

As CEO of The Memo LLC, Minda Harts has been advocating for women of color and endeavoring to dismantle racism in the workplace her whole career. But most importantly, she's committed to helping those same women heal from the trauma that workplace racism has caused, often manisfesting in low self-esteem, anxiety and depression. In her new book, Right Within, Harts offers advice on how women can acknowledge their pain and recover from their heartbreaks with the right healing tools, and she continues to raise awareness about these challenges among industry leaders and managers.

