CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate policies a key sticking point in social spending negotiations

By Raquel Martin
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkMej_0cXUvE1X00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As progressive and moderate Democrats continue battle over the final details of a large social spending package, one of the biggest hurdles is finding common ground on climate policies.

Majority Democrats intend to push the final Build Back Better package — whatever it may look like — through Congress without any help from Republicans. Republicans, meanwhile, are hoping moderate Democrats will put the brakes on some of the climate proposals that they argue could do more harm than good.

“We should be concerned,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said.

She says some of the programs would negatively affect not only the “middle- and lower-income families that are very reliant” on the fossil fuel industry, but also the renewable fuel industry.

“The push for electric vehicles is extremely concerning to all of our farmers and those that produce ethanol and biodiesel,” Ernst said.

She says the plan will drive up prices for consumers.

“(It’s) really going to hurt our families,” she said.

But Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said there’s nothing to fear.

“We know as a nation we are moving to more of an electric vehicle fleet, but that’s still decades away; that’s somewhere around the year 2035,” Bustos said.

While the package is under intense negotiations, the Renewable Fuels Association recently praised proposed provisions that would invest nearly $1 billion to improve fuel pump infrastructure.

“Lawmakers from the heartland are doing what we can to make sure this stays a part of any deal going forward,” Bustos said.

Despite resistance from moderates within their party, more progressive Democrats on Wednesday vowed to prioritize renewable energy in the final deal, with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., saying that “climate can’t wait.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he wants progressive and moderates united behind a framework in the coming days, with the goal of being able to vote by next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: McConnell blames Democrats for rising inflation

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized President Joe Biden’s domestic policy bill, saying that the “American people are not asking for any of this.”. Watch McConnell’s remarks in the video player above. McConnell said Democrats who attempt to compare Biden’s social spending plan to the New Deal are wrong, arguing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KGET

House Republicans hold roundtable on energy tax hikes under Democrats’ reconciliation plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Republican Whip Steve Scalese (LA-01) lead a roundtable discussion about the “Heat Your Home” tax, or the methane/natural gas tax and the Clean Electricity Performance plan that Democrats are currently trying to pass in their Reconciliation Bill. Rep. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to lead the discussion but Scalese spoke in his […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The anti-filibuster effort is winning

The filibuster took another small-but-significant step last week toward what some experts believe is its inevitable demise. President Biden, in a CNN town hall, expressed an openness to getting rid of it for narrow issues — specifically the debt ceiling and voting rights. The evidence is pretty clear that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Cheri Bustos
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Climate#Renewable Energy#Biodiesel#Nexstar#Democrats#Republicans#D N J#Senate
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Checks Coming In 2021? More Direct Payments May Still Be A Longshot

The odds of the federal government passing a fourth round of stimulus checks have gone from slim to almost none. There had been hope that Democrats' reconciliation bill could include another round of direct payments to Americans. But due to opposition from Democrat Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the bill's price tag has significantly dwindled for infrastructure needs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats Make Renewed Push For US Senate To Pass Federal Elections Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Democrats in Congress and the state legislature again urged the U.S. Senate to approve a federal elections bill. The legislation is called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and is named after the civil rights leader and Congressman who died last year. The U.S. House passed the measure in August in a very close, party-line vote. During a virtual news conference Tuesday, State Representative Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who also serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus said, “We’re calling upon the U..S. Senate to take immediate action to pass this very important bill and...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Week

2 Jan. 6 rally organizers say they will implicate GOP members of Congress in plot to overturn Trump's loss

Two people who helped plan the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that preceded the Capitol insurgency have begun sharing their knowledge with the House Jan. 6 committee, and they have "explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both [former President Donald] Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent," Rolling Stone reported Sunday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
570
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy