Can You Spot This 'Venomous Critter' Lurking In This Photo In Georgia?

Photo: Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Georgia officials posed a challenge on social media that’s garnering widespread attention.

There’s a “venomous critter” lurking somewhere in the photo shared by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department prompted Facebook users to find it, offering “bonus points” to anyone who can figure out what the species is. The post reads:

“I spy with my wildlife eye a venomous critter! Can you find it in this photo?

“Bonus points if you can correctly identify the species.

“HINT: In Georgia, they can be found south of the Fall Line in the Coastal Plain. They are known to reach 78 inches (6.5 feet), and there are unsubstantiated reports of them growing to just over 8 feet.”

The photo has since garnered more than 1,200 reactions and hundreds of comments and shares. Check out the photo here :

The Department of Natural Resources replied to its own post with the correct answer, and a link to learn more about the “critter.” The department states:

“Correct answer is an Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake (Crotalus adamanteus). Were you able to spot it?

“Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes are the largest venomous snake in North America, and the largest of our six venomous species found in Georgia.”