FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — This week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee features dynamic quarterback Zion Turner from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Turner likes to talk smack with one of his assistant coaches, who happens to be NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. “Yea we go at it every day at practice, literally sometimes we have to tone it down. That’s how intense it gets you know. Me and coach Taylor have a great relationship, you know I love coach Taylor, as well as his son Mason. We get along very well,” Turner told CBS4’s Mike Cugno. St. Thomas Aquinas High School...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO