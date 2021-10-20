CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Record electric vehicle sales last summer amid a shortage of computer chips and other materials propelled Tesla Inc. to the biggest quarterly net earnings in its history. The company said Wednesday that it made $1.62 billion in the third quarter, beating the old record of $1.14...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights

Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday and pushed major indexes further into record heights as investors review mostly solid company earnings. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% as of 3:28 p.m. Eastern and is hovering just above the record high it set on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86 points, or 0.3%, to 35,828 and is also just above its record high. The Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY
AFP

Tesla tops $1 tn in market value as Hertz deal fuels latest surge

Tesla became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value Monday as investors cheered a large order from Hertz and shrugged off criticism from a US auto safety official. Shares of Elon Musk's company finished at $1,024.86, up 12.7 percent and topping $1 trillion for the first time. "Wild $T1mes!" Musk said on Twitter. The surge followed an announcement from rental car giant Hertz of an order to buy 100,000 autos from Tesla by the end of 2022 in the latest embrace of electric car technology by a mainstream auto player.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#Factset
AFP

US officials slam Tesla over 'inaction' on safety upgrades

A top US safety watchdog slammed Tesla for not implementing key recommendations to safeguard the automaker's driver assistance programs, in a letter Monday to chief executive Elon Musk. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said she was "deeply concerned" at Tesla's "inaction" four years after the watchdog agency recommended steps following a crash in Florida that killed the Tesla driver.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Tesla becomes first car maker to surpass $1 trillion market value

Tesla’s market value surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the first time after American car rental company Hertz placed an order for 100,000 cars with the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle manufacturer.The EV company’s stocks rose by over 12 per cent on Monday, making Tesla the fifth US firm, and the first automobile company to reach the milestone of $1 trillion market value.Tesla is also the second-fastest company to cross the milestone, only preceded by Facebook, reaching it in just over 11 years since its listing in 2010.The company is currently worth more than the combined market value of the largest...
BUSINESS
newyorkcitynews.net

Tesla reports record Q3 profit of $1.62 billion

PALO ALTO, California: Despite a global pandemic and ongoing chip shortage, Tesla has reported a net income of $1.62 billion - five times more than it did this time last year. The company's operating income also grew some 54 percent over the past quarter to $2 billion. Company executives attributed...
PALO ALTO, CA
WRAL News

Wall Street profits near record levels despite dip in jobs

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s comptroller says Wall Street profits are near record levels despite job losses in the industry. Wall Street brought in $31 billion in pre-tax earnings in the first six months of 2021, according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. The comptroller looked at the roughly 125 broker and dealer firms that are members of the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy