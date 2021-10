TV’s freshman class is well represented among the nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, with Netflix’s Squid Game, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and NBC’s La Brea among the diverse slate of shows up for gold. Additional first-time contenders include CBS’ The Equalizer; The CW’s Superman and Lois; Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision; HBO’s Mare of Easttown and White Lotus; NBC’s Young Rock; and Netflix’s Shadow and Bone and The Upshaws. Among all scripted series, This Is Us netted the most nominations, with six nods across five categories; Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, Loki,...

BREA, CA ・ 4 MINUTES AGO