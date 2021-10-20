CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

The City of North Port is Requesting Bids for 2022-07 CITYWIDE PARK FACILITY DEBRIS REMOVAL AND RESTROOM CLEANING

 8 days ago

RFB NO. 2022-07 CITYWIDE PARK FACILITY DEBRIS REMOVAL AND RESTROOM CLEANING. The City of North Port is requesting sealed bids to secure the services of an experienced, professional, licensed, and qualified Contractor capable of providing services in accordance with specifications to furnish all labor, materials, equipment and incidentals required to Citywide...

