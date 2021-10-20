CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uptown Eyesore: Unfinished hotel near I-277 and S. Caldwell St. under new ownership

By Morgan Frances
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — There’s new hope for an Uptown eyesore that’s been sitting untouched for years. The shell of a building sits at the corner of I-277 and S Caldwell St. in Uptown.

For years, the unfinished project has been the first thing people see when driving into Uptown from South Charlotte. Concrete pillars stick into the air, and casts shadows on the mural of the parking deck next door.

Most notice its unattractive features.

“Lots of overgrowth,” said Ben Linnabary.

“It’s kind of annoying to look at from our windows and I’d like something to be done about it,” said Miranda Lammer.

Not many say they know what it was supposed to be.

“I’m not exactly sure what it is,” said one resident.

“What was it or what was it going to be?” questioned another.

The original plans were for EVEN Hotel, a 10-story hotel with 189 rooms and first floor retail restaurant.

“I don’t know who has to do it, but it needs to hurry up and get done,” said Colin Burgess.

“It’s just run down, like someone just abandoned it and left it how it was,” Lammer said.

According to city documents, the owner fell behind on payments and foreclosed early September. Less than a month later, an LLC by the name of Uptown Charlotte Hotel purchased this plot of land for $13.8 million.

“I would much rather have a hotel there than that,” one person said.

The city doesn’t have any plans on file for the property, but people are already hopeful that there’s action happening with a property that’s sat stagnant for some time.

“It’d be great if it was something at all,” said Linnabary. “I mean, I know there’s a lot of hotels right here on this strip, so just to have anything there that’s not concrete and steel beams would be a major improvement.”

FOX 46 was unable to reach the new owners for comment.

