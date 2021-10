Have you felt the difference? Fall is here and I am sure we all are enjoying the transition to a cooler season. In sadness, we mourn the loss of a great icon of our community, Ronnie Brown, a fourth generation of the Brown family that resided in our great town. Ronnie helped incorporate the present town of Bartonville in 1973 and served on the first Town Council until 1976. Over the years, Ronnie has served our community in many capacities and, once upon a time, could be seen on his tractor grading our roads. Ronnie always wore a smile, enjoyed telling jokes, and loved sharing stories about the earlier years of Bartonville. He will be greatly missed.

