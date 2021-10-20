CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Atlanta murder suspect dies after chase in Sandy Springs

By Bob Pepalis
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 6 days ago
A suspect wanted in a 2016 murder in Southwest Atlanta died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief chase in Sandy Springs on Oct. 19, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) reported.

The GSP was contacted by the Atlanta Police Department for assistance to capture the murder suspect on Tuesday.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper spotted the suspect in Sandy Springs and pursued when the suspect fled. (Special)

“The suspect and his vehicle were located by a trooper near the intersection of Abernathy Road and Wright Road in Sandy Springs,” said Franka Young, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The suspect fled and the trooper pursued him, using the precision immobilization technique (PIT) to end the pursuit on Brandon Ridge Drive in Sandy Springs.

“Once the pursuit was terminated, the suspect suffered what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. The suspect later succumbed to his injuries,” the GSP spokesperson said.

On the morning of Sept. 16, 2016, police officers responded to a person injured call at 1725 Richland Road in Southwest Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department. They found Henry Horton, 28, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Items were stolen including a flatscreen TV, a Sony PlayStation and a cellphone, according to an incident report.

Atlanta homicide investigators later identified a suspect. They have not released his name. On Oct. 19, they obtained arrest warrants for murder, burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They located the suspect in Sandy Springs and asked for help in apprehending him. A trooper with the Georgia State Patrol responded to assist.

“The suspect was spotted in the parking lot of the LA Fitness and fled as they tried to stop him. When our officers arrived, the incident was over,” Sandy Springs Police spokesperson Sgt. Salvador Ortega said.

Sandy Springs Police officers were involved after the chase, assisting with traffic control and scene control, Ortega said. A Sandy Springs officer performed CPR on the suspect before EMS arrived.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the suspect’s death, Young said.

The post Atlanta murder suspect dies after chase in Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

