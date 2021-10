Check out some more exclusive gameplay and release details for The Day Before. There's also a reveal of something new coming from publisher, Mytona and developers, Fntastic. The Day Before is a new open-world MMO survival set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. Looking like a cross between The Last of Us and The Division, The Day Before is an open-world survival game coming to PC with elements of PvP and PvE, pitting you against other players and the game's take on zombies called infected.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO