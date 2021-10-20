CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 230)

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nate Burleson Hits Jon Gruden With A Harsh Reality

Jon Gruden had to step down from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after numerous e-mails leaked in which the coach used homophobic, sexist, and racist language. Now, Gruden is claiming that the truth will come out, although he remains a social pariah in league circles. Many are worried that more e-mails will be revealed that paint other prominent figures in a bad light, however, that still remains to be seen.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#American Football#Steelers Depot#The The Terrible Podcast
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady’s Postgame Moment

Tom Brady left a young fan in tears on Sunday, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ blowout win over the Chicago Bears. Following the Buccaneers’ win over the Bears, Brady made his way to the stands, where he saw a young fan holding up a sign. The young fan’s sign said...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Is A ‘Freaking Mess’

After watching his beloved New York Jets get shellacked earlier today, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is in no mood to pull his punches, and he’s got one struggling team in his crosshairs today. It’s not the Jets. Taking to Twitter, Greenberg called the Chicago Bears “a freakin mess” during their game...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Ed Reed Reveals His Honest Message For Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the most electric and dynamic player the NFL has to offer right now. With respect to Michael Vick, he’s the best rushing quarterback the NFL has ever seen. One of his biggest criticisms, though, is that he takes too many hits each and every week.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Reporter No Longer With The NFL Network

Michael Silver, a longtime NFL sportswriter and television analyst, is no longer with the NFL Network. Silver announced his career change on Tuesday afternoon. He’s transitioned from the NFL Network to Bally Sports. “A career update, for those of you who’ve asked (and for those who haven’t): I’m no longer...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin has emphatic response to USC, LSU rumors

When it comes to the open head coaching positions with the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers, there have been lots of interesting names thrown out there. Perhaps no name was more surprising and intriguing as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Last week, former Bills GM and Steelers executive Doug...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy