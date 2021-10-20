CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 6 days ago

EXTON, Pa. (AP) _ Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.1...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega#Flex#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
New Haven Register

Sharps Compliance: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $790,000 in its fiscal first quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
New Haven Register

Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. The industrial products company posted revenue of $891.7 million in the period. Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy