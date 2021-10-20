Must-see games for Week 8: Division titles at stake, playoff position on the line

As time ticked off the clock, Tiarnan King kept looking over his shoulder to see what he and his teammates were working with. The goal was coming, he knew. Manalapan had tucked all 10 field players in behind the ball to compact the defense in an effort to take Christian Brothers, the top seed in the Shore Conference Tournament and the No. 4-ranked team in the state, away from what it does best.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO