Sports

Must-see games for Week 8: Division titles at stake, playoff position on the line

By Bill Evans
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
We’re getting down to crunch time. There are two weekends...

NJ.com

Unexpected hero lifts No. 4 CBA back into SCT title game

As time ticked off the clock, Tiarnan King kept looking over his shoulder to see what he and his teammates were working with. The goal was coming, he knew. Manalapan had tucked all 10 field players in behind the ball to compact the defense in an effort to take Christian Brothers, the top seed in the Shore Conference Tournament and the No. 4-ranked team in the state, away from what it does best.
SPORTS
NJ.com

NJIC football rankings through Week 8: It’s time to crown a champion

The No. 1 ranking in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference will be decided Friday when Rutherford hosts Park Ridge with a championship on the line. Elsewhere in the poll, Wallington moved back into the top 10 following an upset win over Becton. Wallington previously lost to rival Wood-Ridge but made a big jump to take over the No. 9 spot.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Mercer County Final rematch set, as Pennington rolls, Notre Dame finds way

You did not have to be Nostradamus to predict which two teams were going to contest the 2021 boys soccer Mercer County Tournament Final. Everyone and their friends knew coming into the season that the most likely outcome for the final game in the county, before the NJSIAA state tournament begins next week, was the same one it was the last time we had a final way back in 2019.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
#On The Line
NJ.com

2021 NJSIAA boys soccer state tournament brackets

The boys soccer state tournament was officially seeded on Tuesday. Here are the official NJSIAA brackets. Play begins on Monday, Nov. 1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Undefeated N.J. football teams through Week 8: Only 20 remain

There are 20 undefeated high school football teams in New Jersey, down by four from last week. Clearly it is becoming harder and harder for teams to maintain that zero at the end of their record. There’s another big week ahead with several other teams that could fall from the ranks of the unbeaten.
HIGH SCHOOL
Sports
NJ.com

Goodbye, Joe: Breaking down the Flacco trade, Eagles’ issues on offense and defense (PODCAST)

The Eagles’ slide continued for another week after Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, their fifth loss in the last six games. The latest Eagles loss continued to reveal several concerning things about this team. After the game, Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety Rodney McLeod voiced their displeasure about the lack of aggressiveness in the Eagles defensive scheme, and the offense failed to move the ball down the field consistently.
NFL
NJ.com

ESPN, NLL reach multiyear broadcasting agreement: How to watch professional lacrosse this winter

Add lacrosse to the vast library of live sports content at ESPN. Disney announced on Tuesday that it has reached a multiyear agreement with the National Lacrosse League to broadcast up to 139 games exclusively each season. The games will be split between ESPN’s linear networks, which fans can check out for free via a trial of fuboTV, and ESPN+, a subscription streaming service which exclusively broadcasts a number of sports.
SPORTS
NJ.com

Audubon over Paulsboro - Field hockey recap

Ashley Flynn netted all five goals for Audubon in its 5-0 victory against Paulsboro in Audubon. Ella Braddock, Gianna Canuso and Emily Bobo produced one assist each for Audubon (9-5-1), which saw Emily Waller pick up the shutout in net. Paulsboro is 1-10-1 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Pennington - Field hockey recap

Alyssa Palagano recorded a hat trick for Robbinsville in its 5-1 victory against Pennington in Robbinsville. Sydney Sieja posted the other two goals for Robbinsville (9-5) while Danielle Sieja dished out three assists and Anika Singh logged one. Maddie Schwartz turned away five shots in the win. Pennington falls to...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s Carli Lloyd ends USWNT career with blowout win vs. South Korea

This is the end, our friend. Delran, N.J. native and Rutgers alum Carli Lloyd ended her legendary international soccer career with the U.S. Women’s National Team on Tuesday with a 6-0 win over South Korea in an international friendly. Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before the match in St. Paul, Minn.,...
FIFA
NJ.com

Hunterdon County boys and girls cross-country team updates

The North Hunterdon boys cross-country team is rounding into form at exactly the right time. One week after handily winning the team title at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships, the Lions knocked off their biggest rival this season and leap-frogged said team into the No. 1 slot in the NJ.com Top 20.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

