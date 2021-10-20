Bears' Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks still sidelined in practice

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- The Bears' injury report Wednesday remained lengthy and concerning for yet another week of work.

Bears receiver Allen Robinson (ankle), pass rusher Khalil Mack (foot) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (groin) were among those who didn't practice at Halas Hall. All three players also didn't practice in full last week but then did play in the Bears' loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Robinson's ankle injury was "as good as it was going to get" Sunday, he said recently, an indication that it's not close to 100% yet. He has 21 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown this season. Mack played through his foot injury for a fourth straight game Sunday and performed well, recording a sack for the fifth consecutive contest.

Hicks' status is in jeopardy after he appeared to reaggravate his groin injury while recording a sack of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. He didn't return to action after that.

Bears tight end Jimmy Graham missed practice Wednesday for a veteran's rest day. Linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee) and returner Jakeem Grant (ankle) also didn't practice. Safety Tashaun Gipson (hip), receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) and tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) were each limited.

The Buccaneers were missing several key players in practice Wednesday, listing receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), tight end O.J. Howard (ankle), defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) on their injury report.

Kickoff between the Bears (3-3) and Buccaneers (5-1) comes at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670.