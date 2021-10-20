CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation’s largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of 0.9% or...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Oil drops on US crude stocks build projection

Oil prices fell today on API’s report of a surprise build in US inventories last week. With OPEC+ reluctant to act and increase supply further amid the market tightness, the only downside to oil prices could come from inventory data this week – and that’s exactly what moved markets today.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
jwnenergy.com

Oil declines after industry report shows rising U.S. inventories

Oil’s bumper rally cooled after an increase in U.S. crude inventories and as industrial commodities retreated. Brent for December settlement fell 1.4 per cent to $85.21/bbl at 10:29 a.m. in London. WTI for December delivery dipped 1.7 per cent to $83.19/bbl. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles rose 2.32...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

US: EIA Crude Oil Stocks rise by 4.3 million barrels, WTI trades below $84

Commercial crude oil inventories in the US increased by 4.3 million barrels in the week ending October 22, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday. This reading came in much higher than the market expectation for an inventory build of 1.9 million barrels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Energy Stocks#Reuters#Wti#Price Futures Group#Eia S
AFP

Transportation slump drags down US durable goods in September

Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods declined for the first time in five months in September, largely due to falling orders for planes and cars, according to government data released Wednesday. Durable goods orders last month fell by 0.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from August, the Commerce Department reported, but the September decrease was less severe than analysts forecast. A 2.3 percent drop in transportation orders drove the decline, according to the data, with non-defense aircraft orders, such as Boeing's jets, decreasing 27.9 percent in the month. However, if the transportation sector is excluded, overall orders climbed 0.4 percent, which Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics called "a sign that many businesses stayed optimistic on the economic outlook even as the Delta variant continued to spread across the country."
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude oil prices retreated today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 4.3 million barrels for the week to October 22. This compared with a modest draw of 400,000 barrels for the previous week and analyst expectations for a build of 1.65 million barrels. Gasoline stocks were...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Oil edges up to new multi-year highs on short supply

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up to fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, supported by a global supply shortage and strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer. Brent futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.41 a barrel by 12:14 p.m. EDT (1614 GMT), while U.S. West...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 4.3 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 430.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of October 22, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Oil drops 1% as U.S. stockpiles sap rally

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories increased unexpectedly last week in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 88 cents, or 1%, to $85.52 a barrel by 1226 GMT after...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Oil rises as energy supply crunch and market tightness maintain bullish course

Although prices started the day with some minor losses as a stronger dollar raised some eyebrows, the dip was short-lived and gains quickly returned when the market focused on the bigger picture, that of a super-tight market amid a global energy supply crunch. Although prices started the day with some...
TRAFFIC
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Copper Prices & Crude Oil

Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what could move markets. Before we do, it’s worth noting that the U.S. indices, which continue to trend higher, remain at or near all-time highs and continue to reward those who have been positioned with the trend. Those who have been fading it have been forced to be precise in their timing, to say the least. The move-up comes as investors shrug off inflation concerns tied to crude oil prices steadily on the rise, COVID concerns in Asia, and rates on the rise as they remain focused on earnings and better-than-expected economic data domestically. This week, keep an eye on crude oil and rates. While they still have yet to create significant headwinds for the indices, at this rate of acceleration at some point they will. I think copper will be key to watch in the coming weeks after losing 5% the past two sessions; it’s trying to recover to begin the week. Copper recently tested the all-time highs from earlier this year and has struggled to take out the May highs up around $4.88. Copper often is looked at as an indicator of economic conditions to come, not only here in the U.S. but globally, so to see prices on the decline is a bit concerning. In terms of economic data due out this week, we have some housing data, GDP, Durable Goods, Personal Income and Spending, and the Consumer Sentiment numbers that will end the week on Friday. I’m going to be particularly dialed in on the weekly jobless claims which have been coming in strong the last few weeks, suggesting a solid monthly report next month. We also have a handful of companies reporting quarterly results to keep an eye on. The focus is on big tech with Facebook today on the closing bell, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) all reporting as well. Lastly don’t forget about bitcoin, which last week traded to new all-time highs. I think this should be viewed as a sign that risk-on sentiment remains healthy.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy