POTUS

Biden to visit New Jersey Monday to promote budget legislation -White House

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will travel...

New Jersey Globe

Statements on President Joe Biden’s visit to New Jersey

“Governor Murphy, so many of the national challenges we are confronting, are areas where you are already leading. The infrastructure bill is about rebuilding the arteries of America, and the Portal Bridge Project is showing why investments like this are so important. When the Portal Bridge was built, it was state-of-the-art, and it was, 110 years ago. Today, it’s been called something different, a chokepoint, a bottleneck, an Achilles’ Heel to the Northeast Corridor. Since the Portal Bridge was built, it has become the busiest rail span in the entire Western Hemisphere. Today, we are moving forward on a new bridge so that it will be higher over the water, so it won’t need to open and close, and allow us to increase speed, safety, efficiency, and capacity. It’s going to make life a lot better for New Jersey’s commuters.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
