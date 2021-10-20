CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Director of SITE says Qasiyun Brigades claims responsibility for Damascus attack

By Reuters
 7 days ago
CAIRO (Reuters) – The director of SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant groups...

Shore News Network

IS claims responsibility for bomb attack in Uganda

CAIRO (Reuters) – Islamic state claimed responsibility for a bomb attack that killed at least one person in Uganda’s capital Kampala on Saturday night, the militant group said in a statement posted in an affiliated Telegram channel late on Sunday. The group said that some of its members detonated an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Attacks In Damascus And NW Syria Kill 27

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling moments later of a town in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday in the deadliest flareup in months. Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing 14...
MIDDLE EAST
Shore News Network

Deadly attacks hit Damascus and rebel-held northwest

DAMASCUS/AMMAN (Reuters) -A bomb targeting a military bus in Damascus killed at least 14 people on Wednesday, state media reported, while witnesses and rescue workers said Syrian military shelling in the rebel-held northwest killed 11 civilians. The violence appeared to mark one of the bloodiest days in months in Syria,...
MIDDLE EAST
The Week

Twin roadside bombs in Damascus destroy bus carrying Syrian troops, kill 14, state media says

Two roadside bombs exploded on a road in Damascus during morning rush hour on Wednesday, destroying a bus carrying Syrian troops and leaving 14 people dead and others wounded, Syrian state TV said. A third bomb was reportedly found and defused. "It is a cowardly act," Damascus police commander Maj. Gen. Hussein Jumaa told state TV. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the bombing, a rare attack inside Damascus.
MIDDLE EAST
Middle East
WGAU

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for Saturday's bomb attack that killed one person at an outdoor eatery in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at a public place “frequented by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Yemen comments put fresh strain on Lebanon’s Gulf ties

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates summoned Lebanese ambassadors on Wednesday to protest over comments made by the information minister before he took office that were critical of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. The comments by George Kordahi in an interview he said was recorded on...
MIDDLE EAST
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Colombia ELN guerrillas claim responsibility for attacks on oil infrastructure

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Left-wing guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Colombia have claimed responsibility for a Friday morning attack against a pipeline used to transport crude to the country’s most important refinery, located in the city of Barrancabermeja. The attack resulted in an oil spill which affected surrounding vegetation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Foreign Policy

Israel Needs Weapons to Stop Iran’s Bomb

In Washington on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that Israel was prepared to use military force to stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capability. “Iran has publicly stated it wants to wipe us out,” Lapid said. “We have no intention of letting this happen.” At the same press event, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between several Arab states and Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was much more circumspect, saying merely that Iran wasn’t negotiating and that Washington is “prepared to turn to other options.”
MILITARY
Military News Editor

Should the response to a drone attack be more drone attacks?

A drone attack hit a US military outpost along the border of Syria and Iraq on Wednesday evening. Initial reports received by CENTCOM stated that US Special Operations forces and a local rebel militia known as Maghawir al-Thawra (MAT) were targeted in a "deliberate" attack and maintain the inherent right of self-defense and will respond at a time and place of our choosing." According to current rules of engagement, US forces in Syria are not allowed to strike at targets other than IS and Al-Qaeda unless acting in self-defense.
fox4news.com

30 countries pledge ‘shared response’ to ransomware attacks

WASHINGTON - Just as the Biden administration hoped when it scheduled this month’s 30-nation meeting on ransomware and cyber security, the attendees have resolved to fight the issue together. The White House facilitated meetings on Wednesday and Thursday that brought together representatives from countries on every continent. These countries released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Uganda bus blast a 'suicide bomb attack': police

Ugandan police said a blast on a long-distance bus Monday evening that injured several people was a suicide bombing carried out by a jihadist from the ADF group. "The incident was confirmed as... (a) suicide bomb attack where the attacker died in the explosion," police spokesman Fred Enanga said on Tuesday, adding the bomber was "on the wanted list of members" of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The explosion on the bus near the Ugandan capital Kampala, followed a bombing at a cafe on Saturday evening that killed one person and injured three others. Enanga said they had established "a high connectivity" between the two attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

