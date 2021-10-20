Kinder Morgan adjusted profit rises 4.1%

Barclays BCS 0.27% PLC said its net profit rose in the third quarter, driven by a continued strong performance at its investment bank. The London-based lender on Thursday said it earned £1.45 billion, equivalent to $2 billion, in the three months to the end of September, up from £611 million in the same period last year. Analysts expected the bank to report a £1.06 billion profit for the quarter.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO