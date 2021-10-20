CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder Morgan adjusted profit rises 4.1%

By Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) – Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 4.1% jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday...

Visa profit rises on increased travel, online spending

(Reuters) -Visa Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the world’s largest payment processor benefited from a pickup in travel with economies reopening worldwide and more people shopping online. Total cross-border volume rose 38% on a constant dollar basis from a year earlier. Payment companies are seeing...
UPS profit rises 23% on e-commerce demand

(Reuters) – United Parcel Service Inc reported a 23% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, bolstered by high e-commerce demand that has allowed the delivery firm to raise shipping prices and cherry-pick more profitable customers. UPS and rival FedEx Corp are delivering record number of e-commerce packages since COVID-19 shifted...
UPS profit rises ahead of peak holiday season

(Reuters) – United Parcel Service Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, bolstered by strong e-commerce demand that has driven the delivery giant to raise shipping rates and cherry-pick more profitable customers. The Atlanta-based company, which is heading into the peak holiday delivery season, raised its forecast for...
The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

Kinder Morgan's cash declined in the third quarter, but there's no reason to panic as its dividend is safe. Oil and gas stock Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) tanked on Thursday, losing 5.9% in value as of 12:45 p.m. EDT in reaction to the company's third-quarter numbers released Wednesday evening. I believe the market has overreacted.
Miami Herald

Kinder Morgan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $495 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.
investing.com

Kinder Morgan Earnings miss, Revenue beats In Q3

Investing.com - Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI ) reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Kinder Morgan announced earnings per share of $0.22 on revenue of $3.82B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.2353 on revenue of $3.24B. Kinder Morgan shares are...
stockxpo.com

Barclays Profit Rises on Investment Banking

Barclays BCS 0.27% PLC said its net profit rose in the third quarter, driven by a continued strong performance at its investment bank. The London-based lender on Thursday said it earned £1.45 billion, equivalent to $2 billion, in the three months to the end of September, up from £611 million in the same period last year. Analysts expected the bank to report a £1.06 billion profit for the quarter.
The Motley Fool

Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

Kinder Morgan delivered relatively steady third-quarter results. The company's legacy fossil fuels businesses continue to generate lots of cash. That's giving it the funds to transition into cleaner alternatives. There's a lot of uncertainty about the future for fossil fuel-focused companies like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) as the global economy switches...
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Kinder Morgan stock as earnings miss estimates?

Kinder Morgan shares on Thursday declined after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal Q3 earnings Wednesday after markets closed, missing analyst estimates. However, revenue for the quarter soared more than 30%, smashing expectations. On Thursday, midstream oil and gas giant Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares...
TechCrunch

For second time, Lime announces adjusted EBITDA-profitable quarter

Around this time last year, at the WSJ Future of Everything event, Ting also boasted of the company’s movement beyond the financial hardships of the pandemic and toward Q3 profitability. Lime said it was operating both cash flow positive and free cash flow positive, with expectations to be full-year profitable in 2021. Unfortunately, COVID got in the way again.
kitco.com

Sandvik adjusted profit narrowly beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik reported quarterly earnings marginally above analysts' expectations on Monday and said underlying demand was solid. The Swedish company, which competes with the likes of Epiroc and Kennametal , said adjusted operating profit rose to 4.37 billion crowns ($504.5 million) in the third quarter from 3.49 billion a year earlier, above a 4.30 billion mean forecast according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.
