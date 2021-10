The mining colony sim Hammerting has remained in Early Access for almost a year now, and it has received a fair few number of updates during that time. Many of these updates proved substantial, such as the Overworld Update, which “introduced an overhauled Overworld featuring procedurally generated factions, locations, and roads.” And now it looks like fans of Hammerting have received another hefty batch of content to play around with, as the newly released Farming and Fishing update adds new farming and fishing systems, as one would expect. Players can take a look at the full patch notes for the update on Hammerting’s Steam page.

