Stewart Co. man accused of killing woman facing charges

STEWART CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — An Indian Mound man is behind bars on a more than million dollar bond accused of stabbing a woman to death Tuesday.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested and charged Terence Brazil, 75. He’s accused of killing Susan Dillow, 61.

Investigators said they found Dillow after Brazil called 911 and found her dead at a home on Commissary Hollow Road. TBI said the two were roommates at the house.

Detectives said they determined he removed his clothing to wash away blood and also provided false information to the responding deputies.

Brazil has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and False Report. He’s held in Stewart County Jail on a $1,015,000 bond.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

