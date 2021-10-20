CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco reverses Reagan-era ban on LGBTQ data collection

By KALW
kalw.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to allow the City to collect sexual orientation demographic data from employees on a voluntary and confidential basis. The new law repeals a longstanding ordinance that previously banned the city from...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker

The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don’t identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option to nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people early next year, the State Department said said Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
kalw.org

Their name was Pauli Murray

Activist, lawyer, poet and priest, Dr. Anna Pauline Murray lived a life of firsts. Yet their extraordinary achievements remained largely unknown, a historical omission filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West sought to correct with their Amazon Original Documentary, “My Name is Pauli Murray.”. Called “ahead of their time” in many...
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

The ultimate guide to San Francisco crime data

Have violent crimes gone up or down in San Francisco during the pandemic? How about shoplifting rates? Is progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin really charging fewer people arrested for violent felonies than previous D.A.s?. These questions are relevant to San Franciscans, but they can be hard to answer...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
The Bold Italic

Annals of the Emperors and Empresses of San Francisco:

“Annals of the Absolute Emperors and Empresses of San Francisco” is a collection of interviews from Empress Juanita MORE!, who reached out to over fifty San Francisco’s Emperors After Norton and Absolute Empresses of the Imperial Council of San Francisco (ICSF) — one of the longest-running LGBTQI+ nonprofits in the country — to learn about each of their accomplishments and involvements during their reign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cheddar News

Texas State Rep on Supporting Trans Youth After Gov. Abbott Signs Sports Restriction Law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed a bill into law on Tuesday that restricts transgender students from playing on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity. Democratic State Representative Mary E. Gonzalez joined Cheddar to discuss the ramifications for transgender youth the new law represents. She also disputed the bill's proponents who argue that the measure is a matter of fairness for girls in sports, noting that various medical groups have affirmed that transgender athletes do not inherently hold an advantage over cisgender ones.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Biden releases 'gender equity' plan that calls for eliminating cash bail

President Biden's plan to promote gender equity includes a proposal to eliminate cash bail for suspects, despite a rise in violent crime across the country. "We are also committed to increasing federal oversight and accountability for police departments and prosecutors’ offices to address systemic misconduct, including gender bias and sexual misconduct," reads part of a 42-page White House report entitled the National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. "And we will work to end cash bail and reform our pretrial system, recognizing the harm these processes cause, particularly for Black women and families."
POLITICS
sfbayview.com

Burned to death on the streets of San Francisco

In the pre-dawn morning of Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at approximately 5:00 a.m., paramedics and Mission Station police responded to a call at 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue of an aggravated assault with fire. The injured individual reported that someone lit his sleeping bag on fire while he was asleep. He was taken to the hospital and died on Saturday from the injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Data Collection#Hiv
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court rulings always include the perspective of a white male, but often exclude viewpoints of Black and Latina justices

In recent decades, much progress has been made in diversifying the Supreme Court. While only white males served as justices for more than 175 years, the court now includes three female justices, one Black and one Latina justice. Despite the increased diversity, however, the court’s voting rules often exclude minority viewpoints. Like most other courts, the Supreme Court decides its cases by a majority vote. If at least five of the nine justices agree on a resolution, they are able to determine the court’s decision and impose their preferred outcome. If other justices disagree, they cannot ensure that their views are taken...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Anti-vaxx parents mock immunocompromised child speaking at school meeting

Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy