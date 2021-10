From left, Jaquan Ragin, Jerme Ragin, and Alisha Mitz were among those arrested after the raid that netted guns, drugs, and cash. Photos from PSLPD. A month-long multi-jurisdictional investigation involving detectives with the Fort Pierce Police Department and Port St. Lucie Police Department, along with agents with the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives culminated Sept. 29 with the arrest of four people in the 400 block of SE Baoy Avenue in Port St. Lucie and another address in Fort Pierce.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO