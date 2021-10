Reaction Podcast | Rap Up | Quick Reaction | Nothing’ but Positives. It took exactly three quarters of basketball for the Rexdale kid to become a Toronto legend. The Toronto Raptors were playing underwater, murky, as dazed as they were excited from the return home after a 600-day exile. Then Dalano Banton entered the game and promptly ended the third quarter with a buzzer-beating triple from halfcourt. For the first time since before the game even began, the building had life. The nerves and jitters of unfulfilled expectations were gone. The Raptors didn’t need to win for the crowd to finally feel relief; they just had to do something fun.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO