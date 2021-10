TORONTO – Chris Boucher sounds like he, and his finger, are ready to go for the Toronto Raptors’ season opener at home Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards. “It doesn't really hurt when I get the ball and when I'm dribbling, and it doesn't really affect my shooting. So (Raptors vice president of player health and performance) Alex (McKechnie), he looked at it and said I was good depending on how the pain was and there's no pain, so I guess we're ready for the game,” Boucher said Wednesday morning.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO