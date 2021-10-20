Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Carter's (CRI) third-quarter earnings are likely to have been hurt by higher SG&A expenses and increased investments. Strength in its product offerings and effective marketing strategies are encouraging.
HOUSTON (AP) _ Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $790,000 in its fiscal first quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
CLEVELAND (AP) _ Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. The industrial products company posted revenue of $891.7 million in the period. Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $5...
WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) _ New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $149 million. The Westbury, New York-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 31 cents per share. The results...
