When is good “good enough?” It’s a question I’ve often asked myself when it’s time to transition my tech. Much as I value the sharpness, color and optics of a high-quality digital camera, I’m not going to lug one around, so the triple lens camera in the iPhone has to make do, and it does so very nicely. The iPhone camera is the primary reason I upgrade my phone now, and it’s with me all the time. Sure, I could get better photos with a digital SLR, but the best camera is the one you have with you, and that’s my iPhone 12 Pro Max.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO