STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Another humpback whale has been spotted in the New York City area, this time in the Raritan Bay area off the coast of Staten Island. On Friday, Oct. 15, almost a month after the last whale breach, Thomas Fisher was out fishing when he saw a humpback whale breach. Fisher has seen smaller whales and dolphins inside the bay, but has never seen a humpback of that size that far into the bay, he says.

