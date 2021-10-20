ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale Jackson: Ivey has to act or she will lose votes (at least mine)

By Dale Jackson
Yellowhammer News
 2021-10-20

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kay Ivey supported “stay at home” orders, mask mandates and restrictions for children. Alabamians supported her. There was legitimate fear early on during this pandemic, and “15 days to stop the spread” seemed like a good idea because we wanted hospitals to get ready for the coming wave....

