ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Northern Erie County is getting new equipment this winter to clear lanes of snow faster. Tow plows will be used to clear two lanes at once in northern Erie County according to an announcement from New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez on Tuesday. They will be used to clear I-290 and I-990 in Amherst and Tonawanda.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO