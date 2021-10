PELICAN RAPIDS — The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team’s 2021 season was ended by the Pelican Rapids Vikings on Saturday, during a Section 8A semifinal matchup in Pelican Rapids by the score of 5-2. The Comets battled the skilled Vikings and kept them scoreless for 38 minutes. But the Vikings pressed the Comets and went into the half with a 1-0 lead, after a header goal from Sebastian Centeno. The Vikings added two goals at 42 and 58 minutes to make it a 3-0 contest. The Comets made it interesting with goals on free-kick goals from Steffen Synnevaag and Abram Ness at 60 and 61 minutes But, the Vikings sealed the deal with two more goals later in the second half.

PELICAN RAPIDS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO