As the Walt Disney World Resort continues to return to its former state of operations, we are starting to see more offerings return. The newest return came with a twist. As Disney Genie was introduced on the My Disney Experience app, so was Disney Genie+ and the use of Lightning Lane, which is now a paid system that utilizes the old, and previously free FastPass lane. After seeing extra costs added for things that used to be free, such as PhotoPass included with an Annual Pass purchase, we can’t help but wonder what other charges will incur on offerings that used to come at no added cost.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO