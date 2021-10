UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori blasted “crazy” Paulo Costa for drinking a bottle of wine before his Israel Adesanya fight. Costa fought Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title last October at UFC 253 and he suffered a second-round knockout loss for his troubles. Following the fight, Costa revealed that he was hungover in the Octagon after having drunk a bottle of wine the night before the fight. According to Costa, he had problems sleeping so he drank the bottle in order to help him fall asleep. While Costa eventually did fall asleep, being hungover in the fight clearly was not a good idea as he ended up looking listless and suffered a knockout defeat.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO